Release El-Zakzaky, others – Sen. Abaribe tells FG

The Minority Leader of the Senate, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe on Tuesday urged the presidency to go the whole hog and release Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky and others facing similar fate with former NSA Col. Sambo Dasuki and activist, Omoyele Sowore.

A statement released by his Media Adviser, Uchenna Awom, said Abaribe spoke against the backdrop of the release of Dasuki and Sowore,

The Senate Minority leader said El-Zakzaky and others were also granted bail by courts.

“Though the release was encouraging yet the presidency must go the whole hog and release other detainees facing similar fate like the Shiite cleric, Sheikh Zakzaky.

“The presidency must seize the momentum and release the rest; they must not be seen to be selective or acting on impulse. Again, the federal government must now respect and adhere to the rule of law at all times.

“It is becoming obvious that the country may face certain isolation from the international community if the government continues to disregard valid court orders. We must respect all statutory institutions of government and pay greater attention to the principle of separation of power. This is the way to go in a democracy”, Abaribe said.

Followers of Zakzaky had debunked claims by the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN) that the federal government could not release him because the case was being handled by the Kaduna State government, saying his ordeals and detention had been in the hands of federal security agencies.

