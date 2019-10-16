Release Dasuki, El-Zakzaky, Sowore, CSO urges Buhari

ADVERTISEMENT

A coalition of Civil Society Organizations (CSOs), under the auspices of the Middle Belt Coordination (MBC), has called for the release of a former National Security Adviser (NSA), Col. Sambo Dasuki (rtd); Shites Islamic movement group leader, Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky and the Publisher of online media, Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore.

The group also called for the immediate release of journalists, James Abiri and a university lecturer, Abubakar Idris Dadiyata.

The Public Relation Officer of the coalition, Comrade Godwin Ekoja, after a programme held in Lagos, Enugu, Kaduna and Ibadan, tagged: “Tour On Peace And Political Stability in Nigeria (PPS)”, said it was undisputable that Nigeria had many problems which needed to be tackled.

“As we know, Nigeria has continued to enjoy her multiculturalists’ status. This has manifested in the way the people socialize and worship in different aspects and manners. This has raised many concern from within and outside Nigeria as some Muslims minority group, the Shites Muslims, whose leader, Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky was detained despite a valid court order that freed him in December 2016.

“The case of Col Sambo Dasuki (rtd), the case of Omoyele Sowore, James Abiri, Dadiyata and many Nigerians that are being mishandled, oppressed and denied freedom unjustly by the authority should be looked at,” Ekoja said.

According to him, during their programme, a renown public affairs commentator, Prince Adelaja Adeoye, said that, for peaceful coexistence to be established amongst Nigerians, the government must have a collaborative understanding with all citizens regardless of their religious or ethnic background.

