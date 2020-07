ADVERTISEMENT

A chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Abimbola Daramola, on Monday advised graduates to reject the federal government’s public works programme meant to create 774,000 unskilled jobs.

Daramola, a former member of the House of Representatives from Ekiti, asked the executive and the legislature to channel the fund set aside for the programme to long-term entrepreneurship programme.

He spoke in Abuja during an entrepreneurship interactive summit titled: “Project 60:60:60”.

