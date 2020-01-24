Reggae artiste wants negative contents regulated

ADVERTISEMENT

Nigerian reggae musician, Austin Peter, popularly known as ‘King Wadada’ has called on the Federal Government to regulate the negative musical contents in the entertainment industry.

Peter, who spoke in Lagos, said government should look into the activities of the National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB).

NFVCB is the regulatory body that evaluates films, music and videos before they are released to the market or can be aired on the electronic media.

The musician said it was part of the statutory responsibilities of the NFVCB to censor musical contents.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

On how to do this, King Wadada said with proper regulation, NFVCB would be able to determine whether such works of art were good for public consumption before they could be released to the market by the producers.

Peter said, “NFVCB is expected to ensure that it properly censored musical videos and movies before they are released to the public in order to salvage the future of the Nigerian youths.

“Circulation of music laced with vague languages, obscene movies and musical videos have negatively affected the youths, making them get derailed morally,” the musician said.

Wadada also blamed the media for promoting obscene, provocative movies and musical videos through their stations.

“Government has a lot to do as regards obscene views and negative musical contents because it is obvious both media owners and the NFVCB are not doing enough. The future of our youths is at stake here,” he explained.

The musician commended some of the contemporary musicians for working tirelessly to ensure that the sector continues to thrive despite the various challenges confronting it. He then urged up-and-coming musicians who are secretly involved in internet fraud to desist from such illegal means of acquiring wealth. (NAN)

Related

Download Daily Trust News App