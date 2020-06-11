Regent students win Cambridge awards

ADVERTISEMENT

The British Council (BC) and the Cambridge Assessment International Examination (CAIE) are said to have bestowed awards on students of The Regent School, Abuja, for improved performance in exams.

The Principal of Regent, Mr. Andrew Williams, who announced the awards on behalf of the board of the school in a statement, explained that eight students obtained best results in 13 subjects in the June, 2019, Cambridge IGCSE Examination in Nigeria and globally. Mr. Williams said the awards of exceptional performance at national and international levels were given to seven students, including highest in the world in mathematics, achieved by two of his students.

The statement reads in part, “The board and entire Regent family are particularly delighted and proud of the outstanding achievements of the award-winning students. This goes further to reinforce and validate the academic excellence, holistic education and life-long leadership skills provided at The Regent School.”

