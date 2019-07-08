Redundant Special Marshals to be screened out soon, says FRSC

ADVERTISEMENT

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Sokoto Zonal Command has warned Special Marshals in the zone against redundancy to avoid being screened out.

Acting Zonal commanding officer, Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara states, Jonathan Adenrele Owoade, on Monday cautioned them at a workshop themed: “Special Marshal as Change Agent’

He stressed the need for them to be more proactive in operations and public education activities at their various commands.

Redundant Special Marshal, he reiterated, would soon be screened out.

He also urged the Special Marshals to prepare for the commencement of motorcycle/tricycle number plate and riders licence enforcement just as he emphasised on the security of the exercise.

