Reduction in Nigeria’s maternal mortality not enough – WARDC

The Executive Director, Women Advocates Research and Documentation Center (WARDC), Dr. Abiola Afolabi, has said the reduction at 547 maternal deaths per 100,000 live births in Nigeria still remains unacceptably high.

Speaking in Abuja at a roundtable discussion on accountability for maternal health in Nigeria organized by WARDC in partnership with the National Human Rights Commission and Center for Reproductive Rights, New York, she said maternal mortality can be successfully reduced if emphasis is placed on women’s rights.

“Even the reduction at 547 maternal deaths per 100,000 live births in Nigeria still remains unacceptably high, as we believe motherhood should be a positive and infilling experience,” she said.

She added that one of their objectives is to ensure a greater appreciation of the legal implications of the state’s responsibility for maternal mortality.

She said Nigeria’s maternal mortality rate is second to India and one of the worst indicators around the world.

The Chairman, FCT chapter of the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), Dr. Ekpe Phillips, said to reduce mortality, capable hands with pre-requisite qualifications must be employed to work in primary health care and not putting people who don’t have what it takes to take care of patients.

