Reduce checkpoints on federal roads, Senate tells IGP

The Senate yesterday urged the Inspector-General of Police to reduce the number of checkpoints on federal highways in the country. It also urged the IGP to direct his men not to harass commuters at checkpoints. The call followed a point of order by Senator Chukwuka Utazi which said: “While roadblocks are necessary, the Senate will not ignore Nigerians who complain that government policies made to protect them have turned into oppressive conducts by those concerned and which the Inspector General of Police may not be aware of,” he said.

He said from Lagos-Onitsha, almost 60 checkpoints were stationed within short intervals.

“There are about 23 checkpoints on the Lagos-Ore Road and over 36 checkpoints between Ore and Benin Highways,” he said. Senate Minority Leader Enyinnaya Abaribe alleged that the checkpoints were causing lot of trauma and suffering to commuters, “They (commuters) also fall victims of extortion”.

