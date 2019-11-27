REDTV to host ‘Biggest Party’ of 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

REDTV, the fast-paced lifestyle channel is about to host the 4th edition of its annual party , ‘The Redtv Rave’ on November 30, 2019. Powered by the United Bank for Africa (UBA), this year’s rave which is themed ‘The shutdown’, is where everyone wants to be.

From the crème de la crème of entertainment to high profile business moguls, the premium entertainment brand, REDTV, will host creatives and guests to an unforgettable night on November 30th, 2019, kicking off the ‘Dirty December’ party season.

The Executive Producer of REDTV, Bola Atta, said a lot has gone into the preparation of this party, where over 5,000 guests are expected.

“The REDTV rave is a way to say thank you to all our fans who have followed closely, the successes of some of our shows like The Men’s Club, Boutique Hotel, Our Best Friend’s Wedding and Inspector K, amongst many others.”

The performing artists at this year’s rave include a headline of Burna Boy, Olamide and Jidenna. Also performing are rising star, Fireboy, Tems, Ajebutter22, SDC, BOJ, DRB with Dj Consequence and Dj Sparrow on ground to ensure the music flows.

Registration to the rave is free and drinks and food are also complimentary as guests get a chance to mingle with some of their favourite celebrities.

REDTV is an entertainment platform with rich content that feature the very best of Africa.

