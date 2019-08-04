Redeemed Church pastor regains freedom

ADVERTISEMENT

The abducted pastor of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Mrs Chidinma Ibenegbu and four other persons who were kidnapped along the Benin – Ijebu -Ode – Sagamu expressway on Thursday night have regained freedom.

Other rescued victims are; Chiemela Iroha, Chidioze Eluwa, Okoro Ohowukwe and Ndubuizi Owuabueze.

Daily Trust on Sunday recalls that the General Overseer of the RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adeboye had disclosed that five pastors of the church, who were on their way to the Ministers’ Conference at Redeem camp were kidnapped on Thursday.

“As a father, how do you think I should feel to hear that five of my children have been kidnapped while on their way to attend the Ministers Conference?”, Adeboye asked.

But speaking with newsmen in Abeokuta on Saturday, the Commissioner of Police, Bashir Makama, said contrary to reports that five RCCG pastors were kidnapped only the female victim is a member of the RCCG.

“I want to clear the air (report) that the five of them are pastors of the RCCG at the time the information filtered in. We didn’t have any issues to join with any one because first and foremost they were taken into the bush. Nobody knew their identity. When their relatives started calling, at that point we didn’t want to say whether they are all pastors or not.

“But as at now the story is that only the woman is a Deaconess of the RCCG and she has since joined her family just like the four gentlemen will join their families soon,” Makama said.

The CP, however, disclosed that three persons have been arrested in connection with the kidnapping.

Speaking, Chidimma Ibenegbu narrated how God caused her to escape from the detention of kidnappers.

She said while travelling to the RCCG Camp at the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway for the Ministers’ Conference, their commercial bus ran into the men, who took them into the forest.

“I prayed to God to make them fall asleep, and they fell asleep and continued to sleep, until I began to make my way out of the bush. I was asking God for direction to the road,” she said.

She said she eventually came to a road and met a motorcyclist and narrated her story and the cyclist took her to a police checkpoint.

She said she was interviewed by the Police Commissioner and her information led to the rescue of the other four captives.

Also speaking with journalists on their ordeal, another victim, Iroha said, “from the language they (kidnappers) spoke, they were “pure Fulani men.”

Iroha who is son of James Iroha, the late Comedy actor a.k.a Gringory of the Masquerade TV comedy, explained that their abductors tortured, manhandled and roughandled them.

According to him, their abductors pounced on them upon missing their target and insisted someone must pay for their bullets.

“They don’t know me, I don’t know them either, I was in a bus , in fact they told us that they don’t have business with us, but the car they were shooting at drove away, but the guy managed to go with two tyres and they turned back and descended on us.

“They picked us randomly, we never knew them from Adam, they just said their bullet will not go away they needed someone to pay for it and they took us,” Iroha said.

