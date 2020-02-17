Red-hot Oshoala scores again, gets sixth brace for Barcelona

ADVERTISEMENT

African player of the year, Asisat Oshoala, scored her sixth brace of the 2019/2020 season to help Barcelona thrash Sporting Huelva 7-0 in Sunday’s league encounter.

Barcelona were 5-0 up before the former Arsenal and Liverpool forward came off the bench to hit her latest brace in the 88th and 90th minutes to complete the rout.

Oshoala has now scored eight goals in her last five matches. She also has 17 goals in 18 league matches, and 23 in 23 in all competitions this season for Barcelona.

Oshoala described her outing as another good day in the office and praised the work ethic of the team.

The win keeps Barcelona’s nine-point lead at the summit intact, with 53 points from 19 games, while Sporting are 14th with 17 points.

Barcelona will welcome Logrono in their next encounter on Sunday, while Sporting Huelva will visit Depotivo La Corona on Saturday.

