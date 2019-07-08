Red Cross helps 80,000 Nigerian families affected by violence

ADVERTISEMENT

The International Committee of the Red Cross weekend said it had distributed seeds to over 80,000 families affected by armed conflict and other situations of violence across Nigeria in anticipation of the 2019 planting season.

It said maize, millet, rice, cowpea, hibiscus, sesame and vegetable seeds were given to the families depending on the type of farming practiced in the different regions.

ICRC Communication Officer Eleojo Esther Akpa, in a statement, said the distribution which began in March was carried out with the help of the Nigerian Red Cross Society covering nine states including Borno, Adamawa, Yobe, Bauchi, Plateau, Kaduna, Nassarawa, Benue and Cross River.

The statement said the most vulnerable among the families also received cash to buy food, farming tools and other agricultural inputs.

