Recycling firm turning plastic to useful materials in Kaduna

ADVERTISEMENT

Apparently worried about the negative effects on plastic waste to the environment, Shehu Plastic and Company Nigeria is transforming tonnes of plastic waste into useful domestic materials.

The firm transforms about five tonnes of the waste products into useful products every month some of which are buckets, cups, rubber kettles, basins and many other products which can be used for domestic proposes and even in the garden.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is just as electricity is a major change for the firm as it needs constant electricity to undergo it’s production.

Chairman of Shehu Plastic and Company Nigeria, Alhaji Shehu Usman said the company is putting more effort toward achieving sustainable environmental waste management in Nigeria cities starting with Kaduna.

He said, “The importance of changing old material to new once give economic significance in the recycling company of today’s world because waste recycling is a major component of waste management that involves the conversion of waste to reusable products which can be used for both domestic and offices uses.

While noting the various benefits recycling to the environment and its natural resources he added, “It is an alternative to conventional waste disposal that can save material and help lower greenhouse gas emissions when compared to plastic production.”

He then called on state and federal government as well as other stakeholders to support local recycling companies with a view to boosting their effort.

Director, African Climate Reporters, Dr. Piman Hoffman stressed the need for federal government to always empower recycling companies in all the 36 state of the country to help the society toward tackling garbage which he said is capable of contributing to various diseases and other environmental challenges.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App