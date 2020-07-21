Recruitment: See requirements for Police constable job

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigerian Police Force have started the process of recruiting qualified Nigerians for the constable cadre.

The Police announced that the online application would be opened for a period of 6 weeks, from the 14th of July to the 23rd of August, 2020.

The first requirement, according to DCP Frank Mba, the Force Public Relations Officer, is that applicants must have passion for a career in the Nigeria Police Force.

Below are other requirements you need to meet to qualify for the position:

Applicants shall be of Nigerian origin by birth and possess National Identity Number (NIN).

Applicants must possess a minimum of 5 credits in not more than 2 sittings in WASSCE/GCE/NECO/NABTEB with credit passes in English and Mathematics.

Applicants must be aged between 17-25 years.

Applicants must be medically, physically and psychologically fit and must not be less than 1.67m tall for male and 1.64m tall for female.

Applicants must not have less than 86cm (34 inches) expanded chest measurement (for men only).

Female Applicants must not be pregnant at the time of Recruitment.

Applicants must be free from any pecuniary embarrassment.

Applicants must print their completed online forms, guarantor forms and submit same at the examination/screening and recruitment centres.

Candidate who is suffering from any one of the underlisted abnormalities or deformities shall not be accepted for enlistment into the Nigeria Police Force: Impediment in speech, gross malformation of teeth or jaw, knock knees, bow legs, bent knees, deformed hands, defective eyesight or squints eyes, amputation of any part of the body.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App