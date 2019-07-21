Recruitment: Police to conduct mop-up screening exercise for applicants

ADVERTISEMENT

The Yobe State Police Command said it would conduct a mop-up screening exercise for applicants who missed its recruitment exercise with genuine reason.

The command disclosed this in a press release signed by Abdulmalik Abdulhafeez, the Police Public Relations Officer in Damaturu.

“The Yobe State Police Command wishes to inform the general public and the successful shortlisted applicants for the 2019 recruitment, who missed the exercise with genuine reason with proof, that July 22 is set for the mop-up screening exercise,” Abdulhafeez said.

The statement noted that the exercise would hold at 08:00 a.m. at the State Centre for Art and Culture Damaturu.

The command warned that anybody that had nothing to do with the exercise should not come within the vicinity of the screening. (NAN)

