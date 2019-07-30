Recruitment: Police commission shortlists 80, 724 candidates

ADVERTISEMENT

The Police Service Commission (PSC) on Tuesday, said it has shortlisted 80,724 from its screening exercise conducted for applicants for employment into the Constable Cadre in the Nigeria Police Force, nation-wide.

PSC spokesman, Ikechukwu Ani in a statement said the shortlisted candidates have been scheduled to sit for an aptitude test on Saturday, 3rd August 2019, in the 36 States of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory Abuja.

He said the Commission was mandated by President Muhammadu Buhari to recruit 10,000 Nigerians into the Nigeria Police Force for the year 2019.

He said 210,150 applicants had earlier been shortlisted for the screening exercise from the applications received online by the Commission.

He explained that at the close of the Commission’s recruitment portal on January 11th, 2019, a total of 315,032 applications were received.

He said the Commission is currently sending text messages to the given numbers of the shortlisted candidates inviting them for the aptitude test which is scheduled to start by 8 am.

“Candidates can also check the comprehensive list from the Commission’s website,www.psc.org.ng. They can also visit the State Command Headquarters in their states where the comprehensive list will be pasted.”

“The candidates are warned to avoid any form of examination malpractice as culprits will be apprehended and punished accordingly, ” Ani stated.

