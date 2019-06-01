Recruitment: Over 60,000 candidates sit for NNPC CBT

ADVERTISEMENT

No fewer than 60,000 candidates on Saturday sat for Computer Based Test (CBT) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) recruitment exercise in the country.

Mr Isaiah Inuwa, Chief Operating Officer Corporate Services, disclosed this to newsmen while monitoring some of the CBT centres in Abuja.

He said that the exam was ongoing in about 94 centers in 22 states.

“This is fantastic, you can see everything is going on well. We have two centres here and you see the orderly way people are being screened for accreditation.

“What you see here is on going in about 94 centres in 22 states across the federation.

“This is another way the corporation is showing transparency in carrying out its activities and this has also given Nigerians the opportunity to hold their leaders accountable.

“All the candidates are scheduled with time. Some 8am, some 9am and the questions are not the same because they are computer generated,” he said.

He said that the corporation in collaboration with some instituition worked together to ensure the success of the programme.

NAN observed that at the various centres while some had finished the test, others were awaiting and some were being accredited.

Some of the the candidates who spoke to NAN said that the process had been transparent so far.

Mr Nkwouh Charles, a candidate at Sanscon International School center in Maitama said: “The process was smooth, we were identified and given accreditation. There was no confusion here and they started in good time.

“I wrote for graduate category and I am just coming out from the exam hall. I am very hopeful,” he said.

Mr Abraham Joshua, at JC Best International School centre Life camp, said that apart from not starting in good time, acreditation was fast and okay.

“I commended the NNPC for this, this is the first time I have been invited for an interview since I have been applying for jobs.

“I do not know anybody but short listing me in the first place gave me hope that this process will work.

“I believe that since I have gotten to this stage that I will be successful. I am very hopeful,” he added.

