  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Recruitment: NSCDC warns officers against extortion of applicants
ADVERTISEMENT

Recruitment: NSCDC warns officers against extortion of applicants

By . Published Date
A cross section of NSCDC officers.

The Anambra command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Anambra state command, has warned its officers and men not to extort money from applicants during the ongoing recruitment in the corps.

A statement issued by the command on Friday in Awka noted that the command learnt that “some unscrupulous elements in the command” were collecting money from unsuspecting applicants.

ADVERTISEMENT

The statement signed by the command’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), Peace Egbe, and made available to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), quoted the state commandant, Mr David Bille, to have warned that any operative caught collecting money to help an applicant would be punished.

Bille described the act of collecting money from applicants to offer them employment into the corps as criminal.
He advised the public to report such act to his office, pointing out that employment into the corps is done on merit and not for the highest bidder. (NAN)

OVER 5,000 NIGERIAN MEN HAVE OVERCOME POOR BEDROOM PERFORMANCE SYNDROME DUE TO THIS BRILLIANT DISCOVERY

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time.

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.