Recruitment: NNPC conducts aptitude tests June 1

By Daniel Adugbo
Oil marketers to get N236bn

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) will conduct aptitude test for applicants who applied for jobs in the corporation on June 1, 2019.

A statement yesterday in Abuja by the corporation’s Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, Mr. Ndu Ughamadu, quoted NNPC Chief Operating Officer (COO), Services, Mr. Isa Inuwa, as informed in a broadcast that shortlisting of candidates for the exercise has been concluded.

The release stated that shortlisted candidates have been scheduled to sit for Computer-Based Testing (CBT) on Saturday, June 1, 2019 across the country.

“Notification of progression to the next stage has been sent to all shortlisted candidates via text and e-mail, while other details such as test centre and time will be sent on or before the 27th of May, 2019,” the release stated.

