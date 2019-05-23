Recruitment: NNPC begins computer-based test for candidates June 1

ADVERTISEMENT

The ongoing recruitment exercise by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) which kicked off via nationwide on Wednesday, 13 March, 2019, followed by shortlisting of qualified candidates which commenced from about 27 March, 2019, has entered a third phase.

A statement on Thursday in Abuja by the corporation’s Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, Mr. Ndu Ughamadu, quoted NNPC Chief Operating Officer (COO), Services, Mr. Isa Inuwa, as informing in a broadcast that shortlisting of candidates for the exercise has been concluded.

The release stated that shortlisted candidates have been scheduled to sit for Computer Based Testing (CBT) on Saturday, 1st June, 2019 across the country.

“Notification of progression to the next stage has been sent to all shortlisted candidates via text and e-mail, while other details such as test centre and time will be sent on or before the 27th of May, 2019,” the release stated.

Mr. Ughamadu relayed that validation of credentials of candidates would be a continuous process throughout the exercise, stressing that candidates discovered not to meet the advertised requirements or who had presented false documents at any stage would be withdrawn from the exercise.

An earlier release by Mr. Ughamadu, 27 March, 2019, had informed that the CBT would be administered in about 50 centres across the country, saying those who emerge successful in the test would subsequently be invited for oral interviews for final selection.

