Recruitment: NDLEA urges applicants to exercise patience against initial rush

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has urged applicants of the 2019 recruitment exercise to be patience over the inability to access the site.

Mr Jonah Achema, Head of Public Affairs, NDLEA, said in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Abuja that the hitch was associated with the initial rush.

NAN reports that the site for the ongoing recruitment exercise was opened on Thursday August 8.

NAN gathered that within 24hrs of opening the site, hundreds of applicants applied while others complained of not being able to access it.

Achema said “The issue is normal when it comes to online registration. This is usually caused by the huge traffic on the site.”

He said that the registration would last for 3 weeks and urged the applicants to exercise patience.

“The site is up and running. Any hitch is associated with initial rush. All hands are on deck to ensure that the system does not slow down, unduly.

“I am aware that a lot of Nigerians would want to apply for the positions that are vacant in the agency. It takes patient to apply online because of the traffic on such site.

“Applicants need to understand that everyone cannot register at once. But before the end of 3 weeks, I want to believe that those who were not able to register now would have registered by then.

“I also want to advise they try registering at midnight to help access the site freely, ” he said.

Achema said that the recruitment would go a long way in improving operations of the agency towards the campaign against drug abuse and trafficking in Nigeria.

“The major reason for recruitment was to cure the agency of age long manpower deficit.

“The agency can only boast of less than 5000 personnel in the entire country presently.

“This is a far cry from the demand of the job or the responsibility of respectively curbing the nooks and crannies of this country of illicit drugs.

“With this recruitment , it would help to double the strength of the agency,” he said.

