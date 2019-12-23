Recruitment: NDLEA speaks over aptitude tests protest

ADVERTISEMENT

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has appealed for calm among candidates undergoing the aptitude test for its recruitment exercise nationwide.

The Management of NDLEA made the appeal in Abuja while assessing the compliance of prospective candidates towards the ongoing NDLEA recruitment exercises nationwide.

The agency’s spokesman, Jonah Achema, said on Monday in Abuja that the agency was aware of “little hitches” in the ongoing Computer Based Test (CBT) with particular reference to Abuja Centre, and is determined to ensure that the integrity of the recruitment process is maintained in the selection of suitable 1000 Narcotic officers in the first phase of the recruitment exercise.

“We are not unaware of the complaints by those excluded by computer from the ongoing exercise on grounds of age, improper documentation at the time of application and/or failing to upload relevant documents in support of their application.

“These are the pre-qualification requirements for the recruitment exercise. Some may have been excluded on account of their own carelessness, having left the email address and telephone number used for the application dormant or replaced, and consequently could not be reached,” Achema said.

He said that this recruitment exercise, which is the first phase of the exercise for 15000 personnel, is to recruit 5000 personnel and is targeted majorly at the lower rank personnel (4000 out of the 5000) in order to address the current personnel gap in the agency.

He said the Agency is happy with the successful completion of the aptitude test in all the centers except Abuja where impatience and unruly behavior of some applicants led to the rescheduling of the aptitude test for applicants who were unable to write the test.

He said the test for Abuja centre will hold from Friday December 27th to Monday December 31st, adding that the affected applicants were being contacted through emails and SMS.

