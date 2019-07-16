Breaking News
JUST IN: Northern Elders’ Forum orders Fulani herdsmen to vacate southern Nigeria
  3. Recruitment: Navy releases list of successful candidates
Recruitment: Navy releases list of successful candidates

The Nigerian Navy says it has released the list of successful candidates for its 2019 recruitment aptitude test.

Navy Spokesman, Commodore Suleman Dahun, who announced this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja, urged the candidates to visit its official site: www.joinnigeriannavy.com.

He said successful candidates were to report for selection interview at the Nigerian Navy Secondary School Ojo, Navy Town, Lagos from July 29 to Aug.27.

Dahun said the interview included screening and verification of credentials, medical, physical and written tests.

Besides, the spokesman said candidates should come with two pairs of navy blue shorts and two white T-shirts, a pair of canvas and stockings.

He urged the candidates to also come with bedsheets, pillow cases, set of cutlery, and four recent 30 x 30 passport photographs on white background.

“They should also come with the originals and photocopies of their credentials as well as originals and photocopies of valid Driver’s Licence (Category H only).
“Any candidate who fails to report for screening on the stipulated date for his or her Batch will forfeit his or her candidature,” he said.

