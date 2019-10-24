Recruitment: Court orders PSC, IG to maintain status quo

ADVERTISEMENT

A Federal High Court in Abuja yesterday ordered the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, the Police Service Commission and the Minister of Police Affairs to maintain status quo in the recruitment of new constables in the force.

Justice Inyang Ekwo advised the parties to respect the rule of law and stay within the bounds of the law since the matter has been brought before the court.

The order of the court followed a suit by the PSC against the recruitment exercise for 10, 000 police constables embarked by the police.

Earlier, defence counsel, Alex Izinyon, had requested that the Attorney- General of the Federation be joined in the suit.

The counsel to PSC, Kanu Agabi, did not oppose the application to join the AGF in the matter. Thus, it was adopted by the judge.

Also, the judge has directed parties to amend, file and serve the processes within four days.

In the suit, PSC is contending that by the provision of Section 153(1)(m), (2) and Section 215(1)(b) and Paragraph 3 Part 1 of the Third Schedule to the Nigerian Constitution 1999 as well as section 6 and 24 of the Police Service Commission Act, “the Police Service Commission is sole statutory body exclusively empowered and responsible for the appointment, promotion, dismissal and exercise of disciplinary control over persons holding or aspiring to hold officers in the Nigeria Police Force except the Inspector General of Police.”

The was adjourned to November 4 for hearing.

