Recovered loot: Kwara EFCC presents over N111m cash to government, gets 29 conviction

The Ilorin Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) Friday presented over N110 million cash recovered from treasury looters to the Kwara state governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq.

Speaking during the presentation at the office of the EFCC in Ilorin, the zonal head, Isyaku Sharu, said the commission which started its work in February this year at the zonal office has achieved a lot in terms of recovery and conviction of corrupt individuals.

He said “We have 29 convictions and over N500 million (five hundred million naira) recovery of both assets and cash, part of this recovery is the N111, 428, 891.00 cash recovery for the Kwara state government.”

“This recovery is from suspected Kwara state treasury looters. The suspects alleged to have criminally misappropriated landed properties of Harmony holdings while other diverted funds meant for micro small and medium credit scheme. The suspects cut across political office holders, traditional rulers and top civil servants,” he said.

Sharu added that he was mandated by the Chairman of the commission Ibrahim M. Mangu to present the draft of the cash recovered as part of their contribution in getting rid of economic and financial Crime related offences in the state and promised their continued support to the state.

In his response, Governor Abdulrazaq said the cash will be used for the social investment programme in the state to lift poor people out of poverty.

“We are overwhelmed because history is being made in Kwara state with the return of our money recovered by the EFCC especially now that there are many projects to embark on.

“As we promised to replicate the federal government social investment programmes, this cash would be used for that programme”

