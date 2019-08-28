Reciprocity saga: Nigeria cuts visa charges on US citizens

ADVERTISEMENT

Federal government has reduced visa charges payable by American citizens starting Thursday.

It comes after the US hiked visa charges on Nigerians, citing a “reciprocity” policy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Under the policy, the difference in the cost of Nigerian visa on US citizens will be tacked onto the actual cost of visa to be paid by Nigerians seeking a US visa.

ADVERTISEMENT

The US said previous consultations with Nigeria had failed to yield results, prompting it to hike charges.

But the interior ministry on Wednesday acknowledged there were “engagements with the United States Embassy on the issue” but authorization for a “reciprocity”-based costing was delayed.

“In the aftermath, a Committee was set up to conduct due diligence in line with the Ministry’s extant policy on reciprocity of Visa fees,” said the ministry’s director for public relations, Mohammed Manga.

“The Committee had concluded its assignment and submitted a Report but the issuance of authorisation for its recommendations was delayed due to transition processes in the Ministry at the policy level.

“The Honourable Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola has approved the decrease of Visa charges payable by US citizens in line with reciprocity policy as recommended by the Committee.

“Accordingly, the Comptroller-General of Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Muhammad Babandede, has been directed to implement the decrease in Nigeria’s Visa charges to US Citizens with effect from Thursday, 29th August, 2019.”

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App