Real Warri Pikin becomes BSTAN ambassador

Comedian, Real Warri pikin has said she “couldn’t be more proud and excited” after being given a new ambassadorial role by BSTAN group, a real estate and construction company.

The artist, whose full name is Anita Alaire Afoke Asuoha, was named as an ambassador at a ceremony held in Abuja and attended by her family members.

The role involves promoting the group values as well as educating Nigerians on best plans to invest and acquire real estate.

This might come in handy in bridging the supply and demand housing gap in Nigeria.

In a 2016 World Bank report – Developing housing finance – Nigeria housing deficit was placed at over 17 million homes, and averting the crisis would need 720,000 houses per year.

The president of BSTAN homes, Engr. Becky Oluwabukola, said she was honored to offer the role to Anita who came tops among 11 shortlisted candidates.

She said “We are excited to have the Real Warri pikin as one of the ambassadors of BSTAN group, because she is real and hardworking.”

“Over the years we have come to realise that if we are going to sign an ambassador, we are going to sign those that their brand is quite real”.

Engr. Becky added it is a beneficial relationship as each brand is expected to rub off on the other in a positive way.

