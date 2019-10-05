Real host Azeez’s Granada in unlikely top-of-table clash

ADVERTISEMENT

Stuttering Real Madrid host high-flying Granada in an unlikely first versus second clash in La Liga on Saturday, as they look to ease the pressure on coach Zinedine Zidane.

In a topsy-turvy start to the season, Real, who sits one point ahead of the Andalusians at the top of La Liga on 15 points, tried the patience of the demanding Bernabeu crowd in midweek, needing two second-half goals to secure a Champions League draw against Club Brugges. The result leaves the 13-time European champions bottom of their group after two games.

ADVERTISEMENT

The draw came on the back of last Saturday’s drab stalemate with neighbours Atletico and coach Zidane says his side needs to be focused on the task at hand.

Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, who was substituted at halftime, remains a doubt for the game through illness, while defender Nacho picked up a knee injury which will keep him out.

Newly promoted Granada have already beaten Barcelona in an unlikely run towards the top of the table and will be seeking a big win in the Spanish capital.

Barca, who have also endured a poor start to the season, find themselves in fourth on 13 points – level with Sunday’s opponent Sevilla.

Their recent upturn in form has coincided with the return of talisman Lionel Messi from injury and the Argentine pointed the finger at the club’s pre-season plans as a possible reason for the Catalans being slow out of the blocks.

Related

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App