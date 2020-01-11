Reactions trail use of Presidential jet by Buhari’s daughter, Hanan

ADVERTISEMENT

Nigerians have taken to the social media to react to the news of President Muhammadu Buhari’s daughter, Hanan Buhari, flying in the Presidential Jet.

The social media was bombarded with pictures of Hanan disembarking from the Nigerian Air Force plane in Bauchi on Friday and Nigerians are now responding to the development.

Here are some of the reactions from Nigerians:

Lest we forget: The daughter of the president who promised not to allow unwarranted spending in governance, Hanan Buhari is busy flying Airforce 1 to go greet dignitaries & their wives With DSS securities, all on tax payers funds. Lest we forget. pic.twitter.com/UKp4ySR4Mc — Young Otutu (@YoungOtutu) January 10, 2020

Breaking News: Hanan Muhammadu Buhari, arrived Bauchi State on Private Official Nigerian Airforce Flight. This is really transparency and Accontability. You know what l am talking about. I wish her a successful visit to the Home of Peace. Next Level Integrity of Baba! pic.twitter.com/op08LJs5Oq — Sameer Lukman👑🦁 (@disosameer) January 10, 2020

Hanan Buhari’s use of a Presidential aircraft for a private engagement is a public example of how Buhari has pocketed all Govt institutions for the exclusive use of he and his families. Never again should Nigeria vote anyone into Aso Rock merely on the basis of “Poverty”. — Demola Olarewaju (@DemolaRewaju) January 11, 2020

Lmao 😂, these guys really want Hanan Buhari to Use Yakaree Bus to Bauchi. — Arc JABIR. (@jishaq1) January 10, 2020

So Hanan Buhari is now cruising with our Presidential flight. Though we were told in 2016 that there was a plan to sell them inorder to reduce cost, but now his daughter, despite the fact that he’s regarded as the “Man of Integrity” is using one of them. pic.twitter.com/lHAIqrMOAy — #FreeDadiyataNow🔴 (@Kabir_Kb1) January 10, 2020

Hanan Buhari is going around the country on a Private official Nigerian Airforce flight at a very tender age, meanwhile my ass don’t even know the road to airport LOL 😂 — Sarki. (@Waspapping_) January 10, 2020

The use of presidential jet by Hanan Buhari is normal as member of first family. The presidential jet is not only for the president alone but all members of his family which Hanan is one. I wonder why nigerians consider anything as topic of discussion. — Jameel (@Jameel31497573) January 11, 2020

I pledge to Nigeria 🇳🇬 my country to be faithful loyal and Honest 🤗👇🏼 the youngest Daughter of Muhammadu Buhari in person of Hanan Buhari visited Bauchi on a Presidential Jet to attend Durban organized in her honor by the Emir himself 😃😃 GASKIA AN RAINA MU !! pic.twitter.com/OVhbFqCERl — SALMAN (@Salmanlaure) January 11, 2020

