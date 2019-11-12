  1. Home
  2. Online Special
  3. Reactions trail Twitter CEO, Jack’s photo of Ghana ‘Jollof Rice’
ADVERTISEMENT

Reactions trail Twitter CEO, Jack’s photo of Ghana ‘Jollof Rice’

By Bamas Victoria @BamasVictoria Published Date
Jack Dorsey. Photo: cellanr via https://www.flickr.com/photos/rorycellan/21834269682/

The Chief Executive Officer of Twitter, Jack Patrick Dorsey, have joined the list of celebrities caught in the Nigeria Vs Ghana ‘Jollof Rice’ war.

ADVERTISEMENT

The micro blogging platform boss, who was recently in Nigeria, was seen in a viral video saying that Nigeria ‘Jollof rice’ is better.

He however stated that he is yet to eat the Ghana ‘Jollof Rice’.

‘Nigerian Twitter’ went to town declaring victory in the unending ‘Jollof rice’ war.

Earlier today, Jack who is now in Ghana, posted a photo of the Ghana ‘Jollof rice’.

As expected Ghanaians came out to declare victory, but Nigerians will not have it. They instead enumerated why ‘Nigeria is the Jollof rice capital’ of the world.

This led to banter tweets and counter tweets. Here are some of them:

Dear Readers,

Kindly take one minute (1) of your time to fill out this short question.

This questionnaire is designed to sample readers' opinions regarding what the feel about Daily Trust newspaper advertisement; it is not intended to used for any purpose other than to improve the quality of our newspapers. Any information provided will therefore be treated as confidential.

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.