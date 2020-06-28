Reactions trail Access bank stamp duty deduction

  1. Home
By Mohammed Auwal Umar 
Access Bank
Customers banking with Access Bank Plc have taken to their various social media pages to express their reactions to the stamp duty deduction by the bank.

The bank had disclosed that it discovered a mistake in its operations records, whereby stamp duty charges on applicable transactions were not passed on to customers.

Consequently, the bank said in emails sent to its customers that the omissions occurred between February 1st, 2020, and April 30th, 2020 and that all concerned customers should prepare to pay off the accrued charges.

The bank added that the accrued N50 stamp duty charge will be debited from applicable customers’ accounts for remittance to the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, and advised the concerned customers to keep enough money in their bank accounts in order to accommodate the charge.

The commencement of the deduction has since raised eyebrows as many customers took to Twitter, Facebook, and other social media platforms to share their experience, amount deducted among others.

The following are some of the reactions gathered by Daily Trust on Twitter;

 

 

