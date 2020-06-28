Reactions trail Access bank stamp duty deduction

ADVERTISEMENT

Customers banking with Access Bank Plc have taken to their various social media pages to express their reactions to the stamp duty deduction by the bank.

The bank had disclosed that it discovered a mistake in its operations records, whereby stamp duty charges on applicable transactions were not passed on to customers.

Consequently, the bank said in emails sent to its customers that the omissions occurred between February 1st, 2020, and April 30th, 2020 and that all concerned customers should prepare to pay off the accrued charges.

The bank added that the accrued N50 stamp duty charge will be debited from applicable customers’ accounts for remittance to the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, and advised the concerned customers to keep enough money in their bank accounts in order to accommodate the charge.

The commencement of the deduction has since raised eyebrows as many customers took to Twitter, Facebook, and other social media platforms to share their experience, amount deducted among others.

The following are some of the reactions gathered by Daily Trust on Twitter;

#accessbank I was debited twice under 30mins,approximately 2k,how did SDC reach that kind of crazy amount,you did not work for this money with me ooh so be careful.. pic.twitter.com/9xaWSa93P2 — Alfreda (@twenybet) June 28, 2020

Access Bank is even telling you people who weren't charged yet to fund the account 😂😂😂 Al Capone level sh*t#accessbank pic.twitter.com/yZsBJMiJ1A — Davinci (@iamdavinci3) June 28, 2020

#accessbank thank you for remembering me today. Even deducting on behalf of tomorrow. Thunder fire una. Legalized hushpuppy pic.twitter.com/blrZ66uWjc — Muyi Omo Telo (@AKINOLAMUYIWA3) June 28, 2020

How will I collect allawee of 33k and you'll deduct 31.6k ? Tell me why I shouldn't go there with a gun tomorrow. #accessbank pic.twitter.com/bLvNwrinIH — 𝓐𝔂𝓸 (@CallmeAyor) June 28, 2020

Access Bank will charge you for breathing. They will even charge you if there's any letter that connects with their bank 🏦 #AccessBank — King VikThor (VNM) (@victormbah4) June 23, 2020

Only Access Bank could do this #accessbank pic.twitter.com/nj98j8rWeU — Oladoye, Tomilayo Olalere (@OladoyeTomilayo) June 27, 2020

Dear @myaccessbank I need to know why 700 naira was debited from me twice🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️ what’s my own with stamp duty??? Nah me go buy una stamp???? #accessbank pic.twitter.com/77pz1kssFD — irewole olaniyan (@OlaniyanIrewole) June 27, 2020

In less than 24 hours, #accessbank has deducted stamp duty/ postal stamp duty 3 times. @officialEFCC ask them some questions please. #accessbank please explain. pic.twitter.com/M41Dp9N0s2 — Oruhu! (@DennisIjeh) June 27, 2020

