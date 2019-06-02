Re: Yam farmers threatened by seedling cost, export

ADVERTISEMENT

I am concerned about the current situation of yam farmers in the country. Most of them plant yams using the seedlings or cut ware tubers. This issue of getting yam minisett is a general problem that needs to be tackled. There is urgent need for a company to kick start a yam based enterprise of seedlings development and I urge individuals to adopt the yam minisett technology developed by the International Institute for Tropical Agriculture (IITA) and the National Root Crops Research Institute.

Michael Adedotun Oke, the founder of Michael Adedotun Oke Foundation, wrote from the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

