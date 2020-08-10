Re: World Bank $500m credit with low to zero-interest

ADVERTISEMENT

In a remark on the occasion of investiture such as this; it is first and foremost important to recognise and appreciate World Bank, so also felicitate with good people of Kano, Kebbi, Kaduna, Katsina, Borno, Plateau and Ekiti.

In addition to infrastructure, building classrooms for JSS and SSS students, I suggest the provision of school library which should carry out the following functions to encourage girl-child education:

1. It should provide specialised and individualised services to girls. This implies providing motivational and counselling services for girls, so as to awaken and sustain their interest in education.

2. Inviting authors and subject specialists for lectures and talks on topics of interest to girls.

3. Organising educative and entertaining film shows and documentaries on the ills of illiteracy, as well as the benefits of having a good education.

4. Inviting female celebrities who may serve as role models to talk to the girls.

5. Work with public libraries, community workers and other relevant agencies in executing programmes geared towards encouraging girl-child education.

6. Formulate measures that lead to promotion of education among girls.

7. Arouse understanding through local media among parents that girls are not only meant to perform the household chores, but they should be educated and allowed access to empowerment opportunities.

Finally, I urge all concerned citizens to pause and have a rethink to know that Nigeria is attractive to the rest of the world because of its potentials and that this potential is simply the number of young people in it. Citizens have high expectations that the beneficiary states would use their enormous experience, high intellect and clear vision to steer the affairs of girls’ education to an unprecedented level.

Abubakar Wada Azare writes from Azare

Related

Download Daily Trust News App