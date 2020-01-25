Re-run election: Police arrest electoral offenders in Akwa Ibom

ADVERTISEMENT

The Akwa Ibom State Police Command said it has arrested some persons involved in electoral malpractice during the re-run elections in Essien Udim local government area.

Speaking with journalists on Saturday at the collation centre in Methodist School, Okop Akama, Essien Udim, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), CSP Nnudam Fredrick said investigations were ongoing on the arrest.

Fredrick, who said the elections were very peaceful, said he was not aware that the arrests were made in the house of a politician.

He denied social media reports that some corp members were kidnapped during the re-run elections and rescued by the police from a politician’s home.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

“Whether some persons were arrested in a politician’s house, that is not to my knowledge. But categorically, the elections in Essien Udim local government area have been very peaceful.

This is the best election I have ever witnessed in my life as a police officer.

“Some persons have been arrested for electoral violence in Essien Udim local government area, and some persons are in custody. As I speak to you, investigation is ongoing but I cannot tell you the number of persons in custody undergoing investigations because I am in the field with you,” he said.

Meanwhile, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Commissioner for Trade and Investment, Prince Ukpong Akpabio, said that all election materials for six units hijacked in Akpautong were recovered in a politician’s house in the area.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App