RE: POT BLACKER THAN KETTLE

Last week’s piece on ‘Pot Calling Kettle Black’ elicited many responses. Today, we present a few of them. YUSUF MUHAMMAD ANAS (yusfah2010@gmail.com): Your ‘Pot and Kettle’ is fascinating. Good to know that you are still there for us – we the voiceless, pathetic and contemptible Sons and Daughters of Kano. ‘Allah saka ma da Gidan…

This content is for subscribers only.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin