Re: Polio-free Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

This is to congratulate Nigerians and to applaud the federal government on the outstanding commitment and efforts that saw our country off the list of polio nations after a successful fight.

The announcement by WHO on June 19, 2020 that polio is no longer endemic in Nigeria is a historic landmark and we must continue to adhere to what the authorities preach. We must continue to be vigilant to ensure polio doesn’t return. Together we will eradicate the virus.

The betterment of our country demands our commitment and hard work. Our thanks also go to more than 200,000 volunteers as stated by the agency who immunised more than 45 million children under the age of 5 nationwide.

Once again congratulations for joining the polio-free nations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear our valued reader, we would like to hear your view about a membership club that we plan to launch. Kindly help us fill this survey.

Abubakar Wada Azare is a legislative aide at 9th assembly.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App