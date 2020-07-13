Re: Magu; How not to be EFCC boss

ADVERTISEMENT

The EFCC boss is currently being probed for what amounts to abuse of public trust. Unfortunately, both print and social media are awash with write-ups that portray him guilty as charged. Lest we forget, these accusations remain allegations until proven otherwise.

For example, he was alleged to have given 4 billion naira to the VP from the recovered looted fund. But this has been denied by the VP’s spokesman. Similarly, he was also alleged to have searched the house of former head of state, Abdulsalam Abubakar.

This too has been denied by his spokesman. So, let’s wait until the panel makes its findings public before we can conclude whether Magu is a saint or a judas. That’s the least he deserves, as well as any other person in a similar situation.

Okafor, 080696528**

