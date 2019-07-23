Re: Jamila Abubakar on Nigerian Shi’a

ADVERTISEMENT

Jamila Abubakar’s Daily Trust 17/7, is commendable even as she dilly-dallied all through. The ongoing FG/Zakzaky debacle is a consequence of the FG/security’s subversive debasement of Justice Kolawole’s judgment.

The December 2016 Justice G.Kolawale FG vs El-Zakzaky judgment was a most patriotic endeavor procured through a conscientious efforts of El-Zakzaky’s lawyer ,a friend of Buhari’s Government, Femi Falana, SAN, ostensibly to douse the looming national/ international embarrassment arising from the cold-blooded murder of hundred s of El-Zakzaky followers by Lt. Gen. Burutai’s soldier s in Zaria.

ADVERTISEMENT

The President’s Chief of Staff and the AGF and Minister of Justice should have appreciated and embraced the judgment, do the patriotic needful of working for the acceptance and implementation of the judgment. Regretfully, the duo were apparently preoccupied and concerned only with the legalities of repatriating Nigerian trillion dollars looted fund’s stashed in foreign banks. Of course solely for self interest.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, the nation security outfits connived and seduced the Commander in Chief with high-tech propaganda and distortion. Lt. Gen. Burutai was desperate to cover-up the Zaria massacre and DG Lawal Daura was in self-imposed allegiance and alliance to Saudi-Nigerian

ADVERTISEMENT

Wahabbi wars with Iran-Shi’a sect.

Sheikh El-Zakzaky has never helped himself in his clash with authorities over the decades. He posed and exhibited arrogance and disdain for the authorities and the national Islamic leaders. However, with this last encounter with Gen.Burutai and Buhari he is sufficiently bruised, crippled and tamed. What is now most appropriate and lasting for the government, Nigerian citizens, the Shi’a and El-Zakzaky is full implementation of the Justice G. Kolawole’s judgment.

Ahmad Tijjani, Suleja

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App