Re: FCTA, USAID honour family planning champions

ADVERTISEMENT

The attention of the management of SHOPS Plus Project has been drawn to a news publication of Tuesday 2nd July 2019 edition of the Daily Trust Newspaper with the above title where the USAID Senior Reproductive Health Manager, Dr Gertrude Odezugo, was reported to have said that ‘family planning reduced maternal mortality by 30%, and that 575 of every 1000 maternal deaths in Nigeria were due to lack of access to family planning’.

Dr Gertrude Odezugo did not and would not have said what was attributed to her. Rather, she underscored the importance of family planning to maternal health and encouraged stakeholders to work together to improve health outcomes. Therefore, she was obviously misrepresented and misquoted.

ADVERTISEMENT

The event in question was organized by the FCT PHCB with support from the USAID SHOPS Plus Project to issue certificates to health care workers (Doctors, nurse/midwives and CHEWs) trained on FP FP/and present awards to service providers and community leaders that have performed outstandingly in support of FP and health care provision in their communities.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr Ismail Ahmed-Mohammed,Technical Specialist, FCT Coordinator, USAID SHOPS Plus, Nigeria

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App