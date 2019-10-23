Re: Failed minister of police affairs from Sokoto

ADVERTISEMENT

When on August 21, 2019 Minister of Police Affairs, Muhammed Maigari Dingyadi was appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari to look over the affairs of Police Ministry, many critics did not rate him among the performing ministers but as an experienced politician, a dedicated civil servant, an international security expert cum administrator. He has not only proved his critics wrong but also surprised his admirers and all those who saw him as a game changer.

One Ahmed Gidadawa had sought to refute on our constant, daily and routine artices and posts on social media or national dailies on the current achievements of the hardworking minister, the minister who knows no weekend Muhammed Maigari Dingyadi. He’s been attacking the minister every day since his appointment due to political differences and the party opposition.

At first, I didn’t wanted to write a rejoinder to the venomous vituperation of Mr. Ahmed Musa Gidadawa, but later, the spirits of justice and truth forced me the need to pen down this rejoinder, not only to free the minister from these vexations and fabrication of lies against him, but to at least set straight some points for record emphasis and to serve a deterrent to others who may intend to follow suit.

In the said write-up, Mr. Ahmed Musa Gidadawa claimed among other things, that a man whose CV contains not even a single certificate on security matters, but was given the chance to steer the affairs of Ministry of Police under Buhari’s administration, that every day, gunmen killed dozens of people in a wave of attacks in Sokoto the home town of the said Minister of Police Affairs Maigari Dingyadi.

He also alleged that armed men always opened fire on the villages indiscriminately while the minister is on his bed room sleeping with his two eyes closed, and that concerned citizens of Sokoto state asked President Buhari to ensure the replacement or change Minister Maigari Dingyadi from that ministerial position for a better person else the ministry of Police Affairs will continue to suffer set back and complete downfall.

To start with, the Hon. Minister of Police Affairs Maigari Dingyadi has more than enough knowledge, diverse experience, certificates, paper presentations, security service works and international exposure on security matters to handle the office of the minister police affairs.

To mentioned but few, as part of the minister’s qualification, when he was a permanent secretary in Sokoto State civil service in 1991, he was posted to head the Careers and Special Services Department in SSG office where among other duties he served as Secretary to the State Security Council and involved in not only relating with all the security agencies but also assisting in managing security of the state. Similarly when he was appointed as SSG in 1999, he became a very central member of the State Security Council where he was saddled with the responsibility of assisting the then governor in coordinating the management of security services in the state.

As patriotic Nigerians and indigenes of Sokoto State, we cannot afford to keep mute when the best performing minister so far and the son of the Caliphate is intentionally being subjected to fabricated lies by an insensitive deputy director who has nothing to offer rather than useless propaganda.

From all perspectives, the concern citizens of Sokoto State completely put their trust and hope on the selection, nomination and the appointment of Minister Maigari Dingyadi as minister of police affairs from Sokoto State and will continue to pray for his success and the success of President Buhari’s administration.

Naseer Bazza wrote from Sokoto.

