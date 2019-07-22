  1. Home
Re: 26 govs yet to form cabinet

By Umma Jibril

The story with the above title, which appeared in the Daily Trust of Friday, July 19, 2019, made an interesting reading. Before the story, Nigerians were only talking about what was happening at the centre, when state governors, who are closer to the people than the president, are getting away with so many  things.

We must remember that what the nation loses by the president’s delay in forming his team is, to a large extent, what the states are losing because of the governors’ poor mimicry of the president.

I agree completely with what Dr. Chile Daniel Ngusha, a lecturer in the Department of Mass Communication, said.  It is unfortunate that elected officials, who spend days campaigning to get into office, cannot form a team that they can work with, long after taking the oath of office.

We certainly need a law in this country that will compel the president and governors to have a cabinet within a certain period.

Umma Jibril, Keffi, Nasarawa State.

