Re: 26 govs yet to form cabinet

ADVERTISEMENT

The story with the above title, which appeared in the Daily Trust of Friday, July 19, 2019, made an interesting reading. Before the story, Nigerians were only talking about what was happening at the centre, when state governors, who are closer to the people than the president, are getting away with so many things.

We must remember that what the nation loses by the president’s delay in forming his team is, to a large extent, what the states are losing because of the governors’ poor mimicry of the president.

ADVERTISEMENT

I agree completely with what Dr. Chile Daniel Ngusha, a lecturer in the Department of Mass Communication, said. It is unfortunate that elected officials, who spend days campaigning to get into office, cannot form a team that they can work with, long after taking the oath of office.

ADVERTISEMENT

We certainly need a law in this country that will compel the president and governors to have a cabinet within a certain period.

ADVERTISEMENT

Umma Jibril, Keffi, Nasarawa State.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App