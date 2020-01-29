Breaking News
RCCG Pastor, Adeboye set twitter on 'fire' over 'sack her' comment

The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG)'s General Overseer, Pastor Enoch Adeboye

The General overseer of Redeemed Christian Church of God, Enoch Adeboye is presently trending on twitter for his teachings on fidelity.

In a series of tweets this morning, the cleric had admonished Christians to take their marriage seriously, challenging them to cut off whatever could make them contemplate adultery.

He said: “Today, I will be focusing on the married. It is sad that many married people are still having crushes with persons apart from their spouses.

“If there is any fellow aside from your spouse you are admiring unduly, you must see such a person as the devil and get rid of them immediately.”

However, in one of the tweets, he charged his “son” to sack a lady he’s admiring at work and that got many Nigerians angry.

He said: “One of my sons once told me that he was always excited to resume in the office every Monday because he would get to see his secretary again. I told him to fire her immediately. Nothing and no one is worth your marriage.”

 

Many Nigerians who responded to the tweet opposed the charge, stressing that the RCCG General Overseer’ “son” may end up committing another sin by trying to stop one.

Here are the comments:

There are others in support of the cleric, who argued that he was on the right track with his instruction for his “son” to fire the lady who may lead him into sin.

They challenged those attacking Pastor Adeboye for his comments to digest the whole message rather than picking it in parts.

Some of the tweets in support of the RCCG General Overseer are:

