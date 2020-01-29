RCCG Pastor, Adeboye set twitter on ‘fire’ over ‘sack her’ comment

ADVERTISEMENT

The General overseer of Redeemed Christian Church of God, Enoch Adeboye is presently trending on twitter for his teachings on fidelity.

In a series of tweets this morning, the cleric had admonished Christians to take their marriage seriously, challenging them to cut off whatever could make them contemplate adultery.

He said: “Today, I will be focusing on the married. It is sad that many married people are still having crushes with persons apart from their spouses.

“If there is any fellow aside from your spouse you are admiring unduly, you must see such a person as the devil and get rid of them immediately.”

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

However, in one of the tweets, he charged his “son” to sack a lady he’s admiring at work and that got many Nigerians angry.

ADVERTISEMENT SURULERE MAN REVEALS NEW HERBAL SOLUTION THAT REVERSES WEAK ERECTION AND HELPS LAST UPTO 48 MINUTES IN BED WITH NO SIDE EFFECTS

He said: “One of my sons once told me that he was always excited to resume in the office every Monday because he would get to see his secretary again. I told him to fire her immediately. Nothing and no one is worth your marriage.”

One of my sons once told me that he was always excited to resume in the office every Monday because he would get to see his secretary again. I told him to fire her immediately. Nothing and no one is worth your marriage. — PastorEAAdeboye (@PastorEAAdeboye) January 29, 2020

Many Nigerians who responded to the tweet opposed the charge, stressing that the RCCG General Overseer’ “son” may end up committing another sin by trying to stop one.

Here are the comments:

This is apt. But the only reservation i have is “the sack”. So far the secretary is not harassing the man;sacking her to me is wicked and inconsiderate. That is taking food off her table with no fault of her own. — KAY-GREY 👑 (@Kayloaded1) January 29, 2020

Woman: Why was I fired? Man: It’s not you, it’s me — JAGS (@EtniesJags) January 29, 2020

You asked your son to render his secretary jobless over a possible non-issue that is not her fault, when you can simply just tell your son to behave himself and honor his own marriage if you suspect that there’s more to the excitement? E wildddddddddd gaan Sir! 😭 — Uncle Demola (@OmoGbajaBiamila) January 29, 2020

Sir, the “Fire her” aspect will surely be misquoted and taken out of context. The Accuser of brethren will capitalize on it. I suggest it should be rephrased to fit into the context of recognizing avenues of potential causes of Infidelity in marriage. — Fidelis T. Ibe (@FidelisTI) January 29, 2020

Pastor, What part of employment law is this? Will this hold in an employment tribunal? In a place where there are laws ‘your son’ will be paying out loads.

Finally, Why should an innocent woman lose their job cos ‘your son’ couldn’t control himself? — Wale Gates 🇳🇬🇬🇧 (@walegates) January 29, 2020

I can tell you boldly from the tone of these tweets that daddy Adeboye isn’t the real person tweeting this. — Orioye owolebi (@Lordoye1) January 29, 2020

He should have transferred her to another department n not render her jobless — CHIDI’S_TRAPKWEEEEN (@Pwidycynty) January 29, 2020

To fire her for no reason than his lustfullness? Isn’t that unfair? 🤷‍♂️🤷‍♂️ — Larry Oba (@whales1212) January 29, 2020

What do you expect when Jesus Refuse to Come.

Fire her because he doesn’t have self control abi? pic.twitter.com/vtggwgHtbp — OJ NICK ❄️🦋 (@OJNICK01) January 29, 2020

So, you made someone lose their job because of your son’s affinity to infidelity?

Wow, what a devout Christian. Jesus would be so proud of you. — Nimisire (@Nimisire) January 29, 2020

Get her another job instead. The goal is to keep her out of sight, not punish her for having done nothing wrong. Imagine if she goes into prostitution because she was fired. At the end of the day, a soul is a soul. — Kasira Igbara (@mitsaro1) January 29, 2020

Calvary greeting Daddy G O. But Who needed a fire, the innocent secretary who probably didn’t even know that your “lustful son” is getting excited about seeing her? Shouldn’t you have subjected your son to some kind of deliverance from lust? — Mr Zeal (@zealOhafia1) January 29, 2020

I understand what you trying to say but sacking her was not it. He ur son would have resigned since he couldn’t control his lustfulness because sacking her was useless if another secretary come he will still do the same. A HE GOAT will always be A HE GOAT always sniffing asses — blunt..🐞🌹 (@Allisonixx1) January 29, 2020

Why not check his home Daddy GO? Serious attention needs to be paid to his house if another woman could make him diligent at work; making her jobless wasn’t the best reaction, in my own opinion sir. — Alive Azeez (@AliveAzeez) January 29, 2020

Honestly, apt thread. Learnt a thing or two. But, sacking an innocent lady ain’t part of it. If you must sack her, atleast outsource another job for her. This lady doesn’t even know your son gets excited seeing her FGS!🤦 — Yzaman (@odionye_promise) January 29, 2020

There are others in support of the cleric, who argued that he was on the right track with his instruction for his “son” to fire the lady who may lead him into sin.

They challenged those attacking Pastor Adeboye for his comments to digest the whole message rather than picking it in parts.

Some of the tweets in support of the RCCG General Overseer are:

Okay, lots of comments here!!🤦🏾 Pastor Adeboye has said how his son felt going to the office to meet his secretary. However, NONE of us has any idea what the secretary might have done to make his son feel so🤷🏾🤔 Y’all be talking bout self control here l but guilty of same!🙄 — Eden_Johnson (@_EdenJohnson) January 29, 2020

You people forming woke and activists here should just rest abeg

Don’t you cut people off if they’re not good for your mental health?

You people just walk around with anger waiting for who to unleash it on,it’s you people that need the deliverance — Luna🍫🍭✨ (@oppaigoddess_) January 29, 2020

Whatever that causes you to sin… Cut it off — Skinny Gurl🇳🇬 (@Vahnesa_z) January 29, 2020

I’m not trying to justify anything but, this whole story has a lesson for married couples and it’s tearing marriages apart but No! We would focus on the part where we read …. “He should fire her immediately”, we’re not even sure if he didn’t — Blackgirl (@E_Boovie) January 29, 2020

Y’all just decided to miss the whole point of this tweet and focus on the fire her part

Mannn — Luna🍫🍭✨ (@oppaigoddess_) January 29, 2020

I totally uphold the sayings of daddy GO. The bible in Matt 5:29-30 better explains this. It doesn’t entirely mean you should cut your body but that particular thing that will enable you sin.

So sacking her is a good one for me because it justifies everything the bible says. — Savage king👑👑 (@loverboiiiiy) January 29, 2020

Related

Download Daily Trust News App