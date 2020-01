ADVERTISEMENT

RB Leipzig are encouraging offers this week for Ademola Lookman.

Kicker says the England U21 winger has been put up for sale this month.

Lookman signed for RBL last summer from Everton for €18m.

Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce has admitted his admiration, though he’s yet to make a formal approach.

For the moment, RBL management are resigned to Lookman staying on the fringes of coach Julian Nagelsmann’s first team for the remainder of the season.

