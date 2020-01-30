Ravaged by injuries, Arsenal set to sign injured fullback

ADVERTISEMENT

Arsenal have clinched a deal for Southampton fullback Cedric Soares.

The Sun says the incoming Portuguese defender, costing £5million from Southampton, should have been billed as some instant relief for the coach’s teamsheet.

However, Cedric is carrying a foot injury and is not due to play for another three weeks – having come off early versus Crystal Palace just over a week ago.

Arsenal are having shortage of personnel in defence with many players suffering different degrees of injuries with the latest to join those on the treatment table being Shkodran Mustafi.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

The German, starting his third successive game, landed awkwardly on his ankle during the second half at the Vitality Stadium and worryingly had to be taken off on a stretcher.

ADVERTISEMENT SURULERE MAN REVEALS NEW HERBAL SOLUTION THAT REVERSES WEAK ERECTION AND HELPS LAST UPTO 48 MINUTES IN BED WITH NO SIDE EFFECTS

Sead Kolasinac, with left thigh strain, will not return to full training until February 2.

Full back, Kieran Tierney, who dislocated his right shoulder during West Ham United match on 9 December had a successful surgery. He is making good progress in rehabilitation process but team doctors said he will only return to full training in March.

Calum Chambers, who suffered a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament of his left knee during a match against Chelsea on 29 December will be out for between six to nine months.

In that time, Arsenal have Burnley, Newcastle and Olympiacos on their agenda around a winter break.

Cedri’s contract at St Mary’s expires in the summer and Saints are understood to have pondered offering him a fresh deal.

Talks with Arsenal only began on Monday before Southampton agreed to cash in, pending full confirmation.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App