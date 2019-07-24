Rate of tankers’ crash in Ogun alarming, says DPR

ADVERTISEMENT

The Operations Controller, Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), Abeokuta Field Office, Mrs Muinat Bello – Zagi has said that the rate at which petrol tankers crash have become alarming in Ogun State, as it has resulted in loss of economic and human resources.

Speaking during the maiden edition of ‘Safety Awareness For Tanker Drivers’ programme, organised by the DPR, in the state, Mrs Bello-Zagi expressed worry that despite the measures taken by the DPR to nip the incidences in the bud, 15 cases were recorded in the last four months.

She blamed the crashes on carelessness, poor vehicle maintenance, bad roads, driving under substance influence and lack of training.

She explained that the awareness programme, which took place at Mosimi and Ogere, was part of the measures put in place by the DPR to curb accidents.

The Controller, however, advocated for second driver for each trip, regular eye test by drivers and obedience to traffic rules and regulations in order to stem incidences of accidents.

“We have zero tolerance to tankers’ accidents on our roads, but some people believe that may not be achievable. In May, we did not record any incident, that’s shows it is still possible.

“We have told them to embark on routine eye test by accredited opticians. As a driver, when you’re tired, park safely and take a nap. We also advocate for second driver for each trip. This is not a motor-boy; motor-boys are not usually licensed to drive. What we are saying is a qualified second driver who would take charge in case of fatigue,” Mrs Bello – Zagi said.

In his address, the sector commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Clement Oladele said out of 904 crashes recorded in Ogun in the last 18 months, 390 of it were caused by tankers and articulated vehicles.

According to him, about 228 deaths were caused by articulated vehicles within the period.

Oladele identified lane indiscipline, speeding, overloading and lack of obedience to traffic rules as causes of the crashes.

In his response, the Chairman of Petrol Tanker Drivers at Mosimi Depot, Ganiyu Adurogangan applauded the DPR for the awareness programme, but asked the government to fix deplorable roads, which according to him are responsible for incessant crashes.

