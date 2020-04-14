Rate of COVID-19 spread has slowed down – FG

ADVERTISEMENT

The Presidential Task Force on the COVID-19 pandemic says it has slowed down the rate of the spread of the virus in the country.

The chairman of the task force and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, said this in Abuja yesterday at a briefing by the task force.

He also stated that 92 percent of contacts tracing had been achieved.

“Ladies and gentlemen, since the broadcast of the president on Sunday 29th March, 2020 the Presidential Task Force has, with your support, accomplished the following objectives that underpinned the measure:

“Slow down the spread in order so as not to overwhelm our fragile health system; intensified case identification, testing and isolation; intensified contact listing and isolation, 92% of all contacts have been identified;

Increased laboratories by 100 percent -(Lagos -3; Abuja-2; Irua-1; Ibadan UCH-1; Iree-1; Jos-1; Kano-1; Abakaliki-1) there are now 11 laboratories in the network. Increased testing by 50 percent, to the current capacity of 1,500 tests per day, with over 6,000 tests done. Procurement concluded for new high throughput testing by end of the month.”

He said based on the evaluation of experts, assessment of available data and experiences of other nations currently in the same situation, the task force had submitted its recommendations to Buhari.

“The PTF continues to appeal to all Nigerians to remain calm, maintain personal hygiene, observe physical distancing and stay at home”, he said.

