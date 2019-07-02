Rashford extends United stay with new four-year deal

ADVERTISEMENT

Marcus Rashford committed his long-term future to Manchester United on Monday by agreeing a new four-year contract with the option for a further year.

The 21-year-old’s previous deal was due to expire in 2020 and the England striker had attracted interest from Barcelona among others across Europe.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, United have reportedly committed to a bumper contract worth £250 000 ($317 000) a week to ensure that Rashford remains at Old Trafford.

Rashford has scored 45 goals in 170 appearances since breaking into the United first team as an 18-year-old.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Manchester United has been everything in my life since I arrived here at the age of seven. This club has shaped me, both as a player and as a person, so it is such a privilege every time I get the opportunity to wear the shirt,” said Rashford in a club statement.

Rashford has been handed a more prominent role since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer replaced Jose Mourinho as manager in December.

And Rashford hailed the Norwegian’s influence for keeping him at his hometown club after a previously stormy relationship with Mourinho.

“I want to thank Ole and his staff for everything they have done for me; they are the perfect group of coaches to learn from as I continue my development and look to push on to the next level,” added Rashford.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App