Rapinoe, Lavelle score to give US 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup title

The US claimed a record-extending fourth FIFA Women’s World Cup with a 2-0 win over European champions The Netherlands, on Sunday, through goals from Megan Rapinoe and Rose Lavelle.

Rapinoe broke the deadlock with a 61st-minute VAR-awarded penalty kick before Lavelle rounded off the victory eight minutes later with a left foot effort from just inside the area.

The Netherlands battled throughout and goalkeeper Sari van Veenendaal kept out the US for an hour with a series of superb saves in front of 57,900 fans at Lyon’s Groupama Stadium.

But Van Veenendaal stood motionless when winger Rapinoe converted the spot kick to join team mate Alex Morgan and England’s Ellen White on six goals at the tournament.

Lavelle’s attempt also eluded the Dutch goalkeeper soon after as US have now added to their 1991, 1999 and 2015 titles. (Reuters/NAN)

