Rape victims must take PEP after 72-hours to prevent HIV infection

ADVERTISEMENT

Rape victims must take a post exposure prophylaxis (PEP) to prevent against contracting HIV, the virus that causes AIDS, an expert has said.

The Executive Director of New HIV Vaccine and Microbicides Advocacy Society (NHVMAS), Durueke Florita said rape victims may not know if the rapist has HIV or not, hence the need to take PEP after being raped.

She noted that PEP should be taken to reduce the likelihood of HIV infection after potential exposure either through occupational hazards or sexual intercourse.

Florita told our correspondent during an online training organised by NHVMAS that PEP, antiretroviral medicines (ART) must be taken 72 hours after exposure to HIV through rape or other means and it must be used for 28 days to be effective.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear our valued reader, we would like to hear your view about a membership club that we plan to launch. Kindly help us fill this survey.

She explained that PEP is available in all HIV treatment cum prevention centres in Nigeria at no cost, but the person must do an HIV test first before being placed on PEP.

The ED emphasised that aside adults, children who are above two years old should receive the PEP to avoid becoming infected.

According to the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, 717 rape cases have been recorded in Nigeria by the Police between January and May 2020.

The Nigerian Bureau of Statistics states that 2,279 cases of rape and indecent assault were reported to the police in 2017.

The United Nations children’s fund has also said that one in four boys and one in 10 girls under age 18 are victims of sexual violence.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App