Rape: ‘Pray for me,’ COZA Pastor, Biodun Fatoyinbo urges Nigerians

The senior pastor of Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA), Biodun Fatoyinbo, has urged Nigerians to pray for him as he steps aside from the church’s pulpit, following public outcry over rape allegation.

Daily Trust recalls that Fatoyinbo had been in the news since Friday following rape allegation by Busola Dakolo, a celebrity photographer and wife of Timi Dakolo, a talented Nigerian entertainer.

In a video interview which went viral on social media last week, Busola had accused him of raping her when she was a teenager.

In a statement released on Monday via his Instagram account, Fatoyinbo urged all to pray for him and the congregation of COZA to overcome “these turbulent times.”

The statement reads: “I have taken time to pray and seek spiritual counsel from Christian leaders around the world who feel very concerned about the ongoing reports in the media.

“I have solicited their guidance on actions I should take that is honouring to our Lord Jesus Christ and the work he has called me to do.

“Drawing from their counsel and that of the leadership of Commonwealth of Zion Assembly and owing to my love for God’s work and the sacred honour of my calling, I have decided to take a leave of absence from the pulpit of the church.

“This step enables me to submit to the concerns of my spiritual mentors as they consider all the issues that have been raised against me.

“My confidence in the Lord remains unwavering. Though I do not understand all that is happening, I trust the Lord to lead and guide me one step at a time. Kindly pray for me and the congregation of COZA as we seek the face of the Lord during these turbulent times.”

